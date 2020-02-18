First Toilet Twinned Village in Sussex named

Angmering has become the first Toilet Twinned Village in Sussex, thanks to a campaign launched by a resident four years ago.

Cherry Redding has had support from schools, groups and individuals, who have all raised money for Tearfund’s Toilet Twinning project to help ‘flush away the world’s toilet troubles’.

Children from each class at St Margaret's Primary School with their toilet twinning certificates

She was delighted to see Angmering awarded the status of Toilet Twinned Village earlier this month, having been co-ordinating the campaign to raise money for sanitation projects in poor countries since January 2016.

Cherry, of Pound Way, Angmering, is not in paid employment but chooses to spend her time making a difference to others’ lives as best she can.

She explained: “I follow Jesus’ example of compassion and getting involved. It’s true that sometimes not having a career can feel like being a nobody but I believe choosing to use your life for the sake of others surely is being a somebody.”

She said Toilet Twinning was a quirky way to solve a serious problem and save lives. To achieve the award, the village has had various toilets twinned, in homes, schools and other venues. Funds raised went to Tearfund’s water and sanitation programme, which provides toilets, clean water and hygiene education in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Cherry Redding with her husband Ben

Pupils and staff at St Margaret’s Primary School have raised around £1,000.

Headteacher Mike Jee said: “The children were delighted to take part in this worthwhile project and came up with lots of creative ideas to raise money.

“Now, every toilet in the school has a picture on the door showing it is twinned with a toilet somewhere in the world. We hope it is a lasting reminder to the children to care and support those who are less fortunate around the world.”

The Angmering School has also been heavily involved, raising enough to twin several school toilet blocks.

Assistant head teacher Hannah Knox said: “Having heard about the work of Toilet Twinning, we felt it was important to bring this into the curriculum as part of a topic on development with our year-nine geography students.

“They are often shocked that 33 per cent of the world’s population don’t have access to a toilet and have great discussions on the wider impacts a toilet can have, particularly relating to safety, security and education for women and girls.

“These lessons then inspire students to get involved and we have another group looking to twin our new toilet block this year.”

Cherry has had an interest in developing countries all her life. She briefly lived in Somalia as a child and spent a gap year teaching in a Kenyan school after graduating from Cambridge.

Last year, Cherry, her husband Ben, pastor of Immanuel Church Angmering, and their four children visited Uganda as a family to spend a fortnight assisting at a variety of development projects.

Cherry said: “Angmering villagers continue to respond, with plans underway for more toilet twins. I hope that groups might be inspired to club together and twin the toilets at the venue where they meet. Doubtless, individuals will continue to twin their own toilets and those of their friends and relations, since it is such a fun way to meet a very basic need.”

It costs £60 to twin one toilet. The money goes to Tearfund’s sanitation programme, which provides clean water, toilets and hygiene education in some of the world’s neediest communities. Visit www.toilettwinning.org for more information.