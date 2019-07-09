Firefighters struggle to get into serious flat fire due to 'inconsiderate' parking

The fire service has issued a warning about 'inconsiderate' parking after crews struggled to get into a serious flat fire in Steyning.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the flat fire in Kings Stone Avenue, Steyning, at 12.15am this morning.

Firefighters at the scene in Steyning

A spokesman for Steyning Fire Station said: "We attended a serious fire with a person trapped inside in the early hours of this morning.

"We were the first crew to attend and unfortunately struggled to get to the house due to inconsiderate parking.

"We know parking can be difficult in places but please consider us when you park."