Fire crews are currently attending a fire in Faraday Close, Durrington.

The fire is inside an industrial unit and a small amount of smoke could be seen coming for the roof of the building.

Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called at 4.30pm and used an aerial ladder and four fire pumps, three from Worthing and one from East Preston, to put out the fire.

Crews then reduced the number of pumps to two, and the fire has been put out.