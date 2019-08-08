Findon coffee shop gives out free food to tackle waste issue

A coffee shop in Findon is offering out leftovers in an effort to curb food waste.

The Coffee Camp in Findon Road, Findon, posted on Facebook to say that it would be leaving any sandwiches, bread and cakes it did not sell that day outside the café for people to take.

The Coffee Camp business began life as a specially-adapted van

The post from the owners, which showed a picture of bread rolls with a cardboard sign saying ‘please help yourself’, said: “Can’t bear the thought of food being wasted. From now on we’ll be putting what we can out and letting you lovely people know via social media.”

The post went down a treat with people on social media and many praised the decision. In the comments, the café owners said they would be looking into working with The Community House in Dominion Road, Worthing, which gets given leftover food from supermarkets, as well as Too Good To Go, a phone application which allows restaurants to sell food that is going out of date.