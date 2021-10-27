Organiser Lynzie Crompton, who runs the Ferring Village group on Facebook, said: “We have had such an amazing response to the scarecrows this year. I had an idea in 2020 to organise a scarecrow hunt in Ferring, as I was trying to think of activities for people to do during October half-term, and it was something I knew people of all ages could enjoy and participate in.

“There have been so many people going round to find the scarecrows, it has given the village such a lovely buzz and really shown the Ferring community spirit. Scarecrow builders have gone above and beyond with their creations and they are all fantastic.”

The focus of this year’s scarecrow festival is ‘just to have fun and enjoy the experience’ and there are awards for the three best scarecrows. Collect letters along the trail to form two words and post entries to the draw at Rassasy Deli & Farm Shop. The trail, which runs until Saturday, October 30, is raising money for Ferring Country Centre, visit www.ferringcountrycentre.org/appeal/ferring-scarecrows to donate.

1. Ferring Scarecrow Festival has attracted more then 70 entries this year, competing for three awards Photo Sales

