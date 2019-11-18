Famous names from world of sailing join Shoreham charity’s campaign

Three big names from the world of sailing have added their names to a charity’s campaign.

Sussex Sailability’s current base at the Sussex Yacht Club in Shoreham, is to be demolished to make way for flood defences to protect the town. The ‘Door to Shore’ campaign aims to raise £538,000 which will enable the charity, in partnership with Sussex Yacht Club, to create a fully accessible centre of sailing excellence in Shoreham for those with disabilities.

Paralympian Helena Lucas MBE, who made history at London 2012 by becoming Britain’s first ever Paralympic sailing gold medallist, joins Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo around the world non-stop, and Sir Chay Blyth CBE BEM, the first person to sail non-stop ‘the wrong way’ round the world, in supporting the campaign.

Helena said: “Sailing is a real leveller and can transform people’s lives. So, please help Sussex Sailability to raise the funds needed.”

Sir Robin said: “The new facility being built for Sussex Sailability will expand the opportunities for those less lucky than ourselves and provide them with a stimulating activity.”

Sir Chay added: “I wish everyone at Sussex Sailability the very best of luck with the Door to Shore fundraising campaign.”