Emergency services search for missing woman near Worthing Pier

The emergency services were called out yesterday to search for a missing woman near Worthing Pier.

At around 11pm last night, the Shoreham RNLI tweeted: "Our inshore lifeboat was launched to a report of a woman believed to have gone into the water near Worthing Pier this afternoon.

The Shoreham RNLI's lifeboat was called out yesterday

"Once on scene it was established that Sussex Police had located the woman safe on the beach."

The Shoreham Coastguard also tweeted that it was called out to help in the search, but was stood down on route as the woman was found 'and in safe care of the police unit'.