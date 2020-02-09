Electricity company provides free power cut service as Storm Ciara reaches Sussex

A national electricity company has reminded people they provide a free priority service for anyone facing power cut difficulties as Storm Ciara reaches Sussex today (Sunday).

UK Power Networks, who own and run the electricity cables in most of Sussex and fix power cuts, has said they are on call to deal with any issues including households with elderly people, young children and other potentially vulnerable people.

This comes after The Met Office raised the weather warning from amber to yellow as up to 70 to 80mph winds are expected to hit some parts of Sussex.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said, “You will be given a priority 24-hour phone number for communication, receive extra information and regular updates during any power cut. In the event of a longer power cut you could receive hot food, hot drinks and hot water, mobile phone charging and more.

“Those who rely on power to run medical equipment, such as dialysis or breathing apparatus, would also receive additional help.”

The potential effects of a yellow wind warning, according to the Met Office’s website, are:

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Some roads and bridges may close

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

