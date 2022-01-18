Organised by East Preston Yarnbombers, the project saw villagers knitting and crocheting more than 1,000 granny squares, without knowing what they were for.

The handmade 12cm squares were transformed when they were put together by the yarnbombers to make a 17ft-high Christmas tree.

There was much excitment when the tree was installed at East Preston Fire Station in November but then Storm Arwen caused havoc, so it was moved to Two Acres, a more sheltered location in the centre of the village.

East Preston Yarnbombers presenting a cheque for £1,231 to firefighter Darren Seymour at East Preston Fire Station on Tuesday, January 18, for The Fire Fighters Charity

A spokesperson for the yarnbombers said: “We are delighted with the money we have raised but we could not have done it without the amazing community spirit that East Preston has.

“East Preston Parish Council is always so supportive of our projects, Brennan & Chatterton Estate Agents provided the lights for the tree, local carpenter Andy Billups provided his time and skills to build the frame and Just Because and Seaview Stores helped by selling our Christmas cards.

“We are now working on our Easter project and will be bringing a very bouncy Easter to East Preston.”

Storm Arwen caused chaos, blowing over the tree at East Preston Fire Station

The yarnbombers, a group made up of around 20 knitters and crocheters, were ‘totally overwhelmed’ by the response to the call and said the squares created were ‘beautiful’.

Collection buckets were placed by the tree on occasions and Christmas cards featuring the tree were sold with all profits going to The Fire Fighters Charity.

Where possible, all the yarnbombers creations are made with yarn which is left over from personal projects and some which has been donated to keep it out of landfill. All materials used in the tree have been repurposed locally.

The Christmas tree in its new location in the centre of East Preston