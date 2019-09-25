East Preston Twinning Association in pictures

The end of an era for East Preston Twinning Association, which has dissolved after 40 years of twinning with Brou, France. Here is a look back on the society’s past ventures.
The decision to dissolve the association came after the final exchange visit to Brou in 2018, due to social changes and a decline in numbers. Members said this had sadly led to the demise of an association spanning four decades. Remaining funds were put to a good cause, having been donated to local charities.
Members of East Preston Twinning Association are pictured with their French hosts from Brou on a visit to the mediaeval chateau at Anet.