East Preston Twinning Association members and their hosts from Brou visit the Chateau de Maintenon during their exchange trip in August, 2010

East Preston Twinning Association in pictures

The end of an era for East Preston Twinning Association, which has dissolved after 40 years of twinning with Brou, France. Here is a look back on the society’s past ventures.

The decision to dissolve the association came after the final exchange visit to Brou in 2018, due to social changes and a decline in numbers. Members said this had sadly led to the demise of an association spanning four decades. Remaining funds were put to a good cause, having been donated to local charities.

Members of East Preston Twinning Association are pictured with their French hosts from Brou on a visit to the mediaeval chateau at Anet.
Members of East Preston Twinning Association are pictured with their French hosts from Brou on a visit to the mediaeval chateau at Anet.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
East Preston Twinning Association at the East Preston Going Green carnival. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey
East Preston Twinning Association at the East Preston Going Green carnival. Picture: Malcolm McCluskey
Buy a Photo
East Preston Association at the East Preston carnival 2007
East Preston Association at the East Preston carnival 2007
Worthing
Buy a Photo
East Preston Twinning Association members and their hosts from Brou visit the Chateau de Maintenon during their exchange trip in August, 2010
East Preston Twinning Association members and their hosts from Brou visit the Chateau de Maintenon during their exchange trip in August, 2010
Lewes
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2