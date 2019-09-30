East Preston Twinning Association dissolves after 40 years

Having celebrated 40 years of twinning with Brou, East Preston Twinning Association has been dissolved.

The decision was made due to declining numbers and the remaining association’s funds have been distributed among seven charities in the area.

Over the past four decades, many links have been established with Brou, a small town near Chartres in France, mainly through biennial visits.

Wendy Baker, secretary, said: “EPTA was a vibrant organisation with an active committee, who organised many social events such as boules and skittles evenings, and notably Call My Wine Bluff, that for many years was a regular fundraising event during East Preston Festival week.

“Then, regretfully, because of declining numbers and changes to social behaviour patterns, it was agreed, after the final exchange visit to Brou in 2018, to dissolve the association.”

The committee decided to divide the unused funds, totalling almost £1,350, between seven charities, each receiving almost £200.

Geoff Barrett, chairman, said: “I am delighted that the twinning association has been able to support so many local charities, which was fully in keeping with its history of furthering greater community understanding and co-operation.”

Among the charities chosen were two hospices and a club for the blind and partially sighted.

Other recipients included the young adults section of Worthing Mencap, which, together with Ferring County Centre, supports those with educational needs and helps to provide work for young adults with learning difficulties.

Mike Carter, treasurer, said: “We also gave a donation to the local food bank that provides help for financially needy families.

“The seventh charity is a community-led homelessness organisation which provides practical life skills support for the vulnerable, including drug abusers and those sleep rough in this area.”