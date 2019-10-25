East Preston care home rewards staff for long service

Long-serving staff at an East Preston care home have been rewarded for their hard work.

Their combined experience in the sector has amounted to more than a century and Shaw healthcare wanted to recognise their efforts.

Volunteer Sheila King receives an award for 30 years' service. Picture: Steve Robards SR24101903

Eight staff and one volunteer at The Martlets were praised for the support they have given residents over the years and each was presented with a gift and certificate.

Volunteer Sheila King celebrated 30 years at the home, while cook Wendy Gaunt and support workers Edna Hand and Marine Dzirkale have been there for 10 years.

Beatrice Namukose, Adina Timis, Darren Murray, Francis Healey and Natalie Thayne, also support workers, have all given five years’ service.

It was also time to say goodbye, as staff gave thanks to manager Angie Douglass, who retired last week. Earlier this year, the care home celebrated Angie’s 35 years in the care sector by hosting an afternoon tea in her honour.

Five-year award winners Beatrice Namukose, Natalie Thayre, and Darren Murray with Angie Douglass. Picture: Steve Robards SR24101903

She will be replaced by Nicola Knightley, a registered nurse who brings more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare to the home.

Ms Douglass said: “Having a host of familiar faces for residents and family members is important for us, as it provides comfort that the staff know in acute detail the specific, individual needs and wants of each of the residents.

“All of the staff recognised have proven themselves to be thoughtful and caring team players. A special thanks must be extended to Sheila, who has supported countless numbers of local people, dating back to the old Martlets care home of the 1980s.

“While I’ll be sad to leave a home that has been so special to me, I know it will remain in very good hands with Nicola and the colleagues we have celebrated today.”