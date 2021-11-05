East Preston and Kingston Bowls Club could be closed for 'several months', after a tree weighing up to two tonnes fell on the roof during heavy winds on Sunday night (October 31).

Roy Hickey, who has been the club secretary for three years, found the wreckage when he came into work on Monday morning.

Fortunately, no one was inside the building at the time of the incident, which happened overnight.

He said: "One of the branches from a neighbouring tree fell on our roof. We think it's about a ton a half to two tonnes in weight.

"We've had to shut down for health and safety purposes. We can't let anybody into the building at the moment so the use of the clubhouse is ceased.

"It's an active bowls club and we would have been in use every day. That's a bit of a blow to the club."

Club member, and former press secretary, Dave Robinson, said it was an 'old and big tree', which 'succumbed to the weather'.

Mr Hickey said he is unsure how much the repairs will cost but is hopeful it will be covered by the club's insurance.

"They've got to work how to remove the broken piece of tree safely as It's an awkward place," he said.

"We think it's going to be in the region of £20,000 minimum.

"We are endeavouring to get round it one way or another. We might hire a community hall or another sports centre so we can keep the games going. It's something we are looking into."