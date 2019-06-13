E4's Celebs Go Dating filmed at Worthing's Pitch restaurant

One of Worthing's newest restaurants has been the venue for a dating programme for TV channel E4.

Warwick Street's Pitch, recently opened by local MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt, was the venue for an episode of Celebs go Dating, where celebrities try to find love with a member of the public.

Kenny and Lucy Tutt, co-owners of Pitch

Well-known Worthing personality Lady Colin Campbell, better known as Lady C, was the celebrity in question on Tuesday (June 11), surrounded by guests handpicked by the owners, Kenny and his wife Lucy.

Lucy said she was limited to how much information she could share before the August airing date, but that it was a privilege to have been chosen as a venue for the show.

"It was really nice to have them there," she said of the crew of around ten, plus Lady C and her dates.

"It was nice that they wanted to be part of Kenny's restaurant and it was great for the staff to have a film crew on board and all the rest of it."

Unfortunately she was not able to give an indication of how the dates went and publication of photographs from the scene has been banned until after the show has aired.

Pitch's episode is due to air in August on Channel 4 and will be the first episode of the upcoming 7th series of the show.

The series will also see Sussex's Katie Price undergoing couple's therapy with her partner Kris Boyson.

Previous contestants have mostly been representatives from the world of reality TV, such as The Only Way is Essex's Joey Essex and Gemma Collins, Made in Chelsea cast member Ollie Locke and Love Island's Olivia Attwood. Sugababes founding member Mutya Buena also made an appearance in Series 5.

Pitch opened in May this year and Lucy said the restaurant has enjoyed a fully booked diary and positive reviews since.

The couple are now working on their cookery school, set to open at the end of summer, which will allow members of the public to take part in culinary workshops from chefs and food experts.