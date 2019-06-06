Dolphin pod enjoys the sunshine off the coast of Shoreham

A dolphin pod has been spotted enjoying the sunshine off the coast of Shoreham.

Members of Sussex Yacht Club, based in Brighton Road, Shoreham, took to the waves on Sunday morning (June 2).

The dolphins were sighted this weekend off the coast of Shoreham. Picture: Lauren Willis

At around 9am, while in waters near Southwick power station, the pod of dolphins appeared and frolicked near the boats in glorious sunshine.

Club member Lauren Willis was quick to capture the moment, filming the mammals in action.

Have you filmed any unusual sea creatures off the coast of Sussex, such as whales or sharks? Email us your footage or send it to us on Facebook.