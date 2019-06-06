Dogs Trust Shoreham supporters raise more than £14,000 at annual fun day

Dogs Trust Shoreham is celebrating another successful fun day, following a fantastic turnout at the charity’s annual fundraising event.

After many months of planning and organising, the team were delighted to welcome around 3,000 people to the rehoming centre on Sunday, May 26.

Dogs Trust Shoreham's annual fun day. Picture: Nick Ford

About £14,000 was raised for the charity on the day, with more pennies still being counted.

There were lots of highlights on the day including the Fun Dog Show, the reunion area for former residents, and a whole host of games that the four-legged visitors were keen to take part in.

Pia Offord, supporter relations officer, was delighted with the turnout of people and their generosity.

She said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the community and our supporters old and new who came along to help us raise such a phenomenal amount of money for the dogs in our care.

“It was wonderful to see so many people at the centre having fun including all the furry friends – many of which were ex-residents that we were happy to see doing so well.”

Other highlights from the day included the cuddle toy tombola, tuck shop and cakes, wine game and lollipop game, muzzle pong, glitter tattoos, doggy lucky dip, doggy dash and have-a-go-agility.

Lisa Herbert, supporter relations officer, said: “We’d also like to say a huge thank you to all the staff and volunteers for their hard work in making the event so special, and to everyone who gave us raffle and tombola prizes.

“These kind donations made a huge contribution to the overall success of the day, allowing us to have another successful fun day.”

There was a photographer on site to take pictures of the dogs and their owners. Unfortunately due to the weather, these were not available to buy on the day but they can be viewed and purchased now from www.nickfordphotography.co.uk/v/photos/dt2019 using the password DT2019. Nick has offered to donate 25 per cent of any photos sold to Dogs Trust.

All the funds raised from the fun day will go towards helping the rehoming centre to provide dogs with care as they await forever homes.