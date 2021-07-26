Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham say this ten-year-old is into most things a typical dog would love, be it playing a game with his toys, tucking into his dinner, exploring the outdoors or spending quality time with people.

Despite his age, Bracken still has lots of energy and a clever brain to match. The rehoming centre would like to find him an active family with plenty of time to dedicate to him and his on-going training.

Bracken does have a sensitive side and can find it uncomfortable if his favourite things are at risk of being taken from him. Adopters will need to allow him space to enjoy life’s pleasures without being interfered with and to engage with him sensibly, while still having fun.

Despite his age, Bracken still has lots of energy and a clever brain to match

Everyone in the house should be over the age of 16 and while Bracken will enjoy meeting up with other like-minded dogs on his walks, he will need to be the only pet at home, so he can have all of the love and attention to himself.