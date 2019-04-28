Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Marcus will be a friend for life

A friendly Collie cross with an affectionate nature, Marcus is looking for a special someone who can dedicate lots of their time.

Despite being eight-years-old, Marcus is still very active and likes to explore on relaxing, countryside walks, said staff at Dog Trust Shoreham.

Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Marcus

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He may take a little longer to build up a bond, but once he knows you well, he will be a friend for life.

“He also appreciates the quieter side of life and settling down after a long day on a cosy bed.”

An ideal home would be somewhere peaceful, situated away from hustle and bustle and without too many visitors coming and going.

Marcus can live with teenagers over the age of 16 and will need to be the only pet in the household.

Tracey added: “He is hopeful to find experienced owners who are willing to continue his reward-based training and who can support him with his confidence.

“His new owners should be aware that Marcus has limited eyesight that may progressively worsen over time. This means that he is looking for a consistent lifestyle where he can easily navigate his surroundings and avoid too many environmental changes, such as moving to a new house or altering furniture layout.”

If you think that you could provide Marcus with a perfect home, then do not hesitate to contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham team on 01273 915100.

The rehoming centre is based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.