Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Lacey seeks understanding owners

Lacey is an excitable and lovable lurcher, who needs a supportive and understanding owner.

This fun-loving, four-year-old adores playing with toys and is particularly partial to a game of fetch.

Lacey’s new home should be adult-only with no other pets and away from busy roads.

New owners must have access to quite areas to walk Lacey, as she can be sensitive to noises, busy environments and other dogs.

Rehoming centre manager, Tracey Rae said: “Lacey enjoys her food and learning new things, which makes her great to work with when participating in her reward-based training.

“Lacey isn’t a fan of other dogs or animals and would much rather spend time with her people pals.

“Ultimately, Lacey is seeking an experienced and patient owner who can make multiple visits to the centre to get to know her and dedicate lots of their time to the continuation of her training once she’s at home.”

To find out more, call Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 915100 or visit the rehoming centre based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.