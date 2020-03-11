Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Harley is looking for a quiet home

Harley is an active yet sensitive natured lurcher with a lot of love to offer.

The four-year-old lurcher seeks a quiet home with a garden, where all residents are over 14.

Harley’s new owners must be patient, lead a relatively quiet lifestyle and be able to support Harley with on-going training to help build social skills and confidence.

Harley is not fond of travelling in the car, making it essential his new home is near quiet walking routes away from busy roads.

Tracy Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This sensitive soul has come on leaps and bounds since he first entered the care of Dogs Trust but will still need support.

“Having endured lots of change and turbulence in his past, Harley hopes to find a family who can offer him some consistency and give him the love that he deserves.

To find out more, call Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 915100 or visit the rehoming centre based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.