Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Boycee seeks multi-person household

Boycee is a playful and loyal eight-year-old in need of committed owners.

The male boxer-cross is looking for a multi-person household where all residents are over the age of 12. Boycee must be the only pet and it is important the house a secure garden for Boycee to enjoy off-lead exercise, as a lead is required when out walking.

Boycee needs a family where at least one person is always around, as alone time is unsettling for the boxer-cross.

Tracey rae, rehoming centre manager said: “Beautiful Boycee is an endearing boy who has stolen the hearts of all of his carers at the centre, he is still just a puppy at heart. He has a playful nature, likes a game with his toys and exploring. Most of all.

“This loveable chap will make a fun new addition to a family who will embrace his exuberant Boxer traits, and who can dedicate lots of time to him.”

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit Dogs Trust Shoreham based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.