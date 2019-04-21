Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Benny acts like a giant puppy

Benny, an eight-year-old lurcher from Dogs Trust Shoreham, has been at the rehoming centre for more than three years.

Benny is looking for a home with human friends over 16, and would also like to be the only pet.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Benny is an endearing chap who behaves like a giant puppy. Despite being a slightly more mature chap, Benny is still very active in his nature.

“He is seeking a forever home to join him on quiet walks and play all his favourite games in the garden.”

Benny is learning to walk nicely on the lead and travels well in the car, so it is an option to drive to more remote locations when out on adventures.

It is essential that Benny has an enclosed garden, with high fencing to have space to burn off some extra steam from time to time.

Visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

