Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Archie

This weeks Dog of the Week is Archie, a four-year-old gentle giant with a sensitive side

Archie is a four-year-old, male lurcher looking for a quiet and peaceful home situated away from busy roads, with a sizeable garden, no other pets, no residents under 16 and minimal visitors.

New owners must be understanding, patient and able to help boost Archie’s confidence by continuing a reward-based training program and allowing Archie to do the training at his own pace.

Tracy Rae, rehoming centre manager said:” Archie has made huge progress since his arrival in our care - with guidance from his carers and doggy pals, his self-confidence is growing day by day.

“This gentle giant enjoys indulging in tasty treats, going for walks with his canine chums and relaxing on his duvet with a long-lasting chew.”

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit the Centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham.