Dogs Trust Shoreham appeals for more canine foster carers to join the team

A long-term canine foster carer is being celebrated by Dogs Trust Shoreham during Foster Care Awareness fortnight.

Gill Porter, from Burgess Hill, is Dogs Trust Shoreham’s longest-term foster carer and has looked after a total of 28 dogs since 2015.

Dedicated foster carer Gill Porter

This Foster Care Awareness fortnight from May 13 to 26, Dogs Trust Shoreham is appealing for more foster carers to help canine residents by giving them a temporary home while they wait for a permanent one.

The rehoming centre in Shoreham currently has 18 foster carers participating in the Home from Home fostering programme, however the charity is looking to expand the network for more carers like Gill.

Gill said: “When my own dog passed away four years ago, I just felt completely lost without the company of a dog around my home.

“Being a foster carer really suits my lifestyle, it’s a good way to get the dog companionship without the full-time responsibilities, while also being able to help numerous dogs who need some extra TLC.

Gill Porter and Simon, one of her longest-term foster pets

“All dogs are different, they have varying needs and their own little quirks that make them so unique – it is a pleasure to experience living with so many different characters and help them to find their forever homes.”

Gill’s most memorable moment of being a foster carer is when one of her longest-term residents, Simon, a French bulldog puppy, found his forever home. She said: “Simon had numerous health concerns – I saw him through it all and within the months I cared for him we went on a massive journey together.

“One of my neighbours had seen me walking Simon and realised that he was just the dog they were looking for. It was such a wonderful feeling to see him make a family so happy, and for him to become part of that family too. The Home from Home scheme is so rewarding, I would thoroughly encourage anyone who is interested to pursue the opportunity.”

The centre is particularly looking for foster carers who can provide longer-term residency.

Sarah Fox, Dogs Trust Shoreham’s Home from Home adviser, said: “From Great Danes to puppies, Gill really has seen it all – she’s been an amazing help to us here at Dogs Trust over the years.

“Foster care provides dogs with lots of extra support and the one-to-one attention that many of them need. We are on the lookout for more foster carers will similar attributes to Gill, and in particular people who have a little bit more dog owning experience too. The new recruits will be able to help us care for expectant or new mums and their pups, as well as providing extra TLC to dogs with medical needs.”

For more information, get in touch with Sarah at Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273452576 or 07739255013. For more information about the Home from Home scheme visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/fostering