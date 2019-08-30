Dogs Trust Dog of the week: Freya needs experienced owners with a lot of love to give

Freya is a lively, older Jack Russell terrier and full of character.

The ten-year-old needs a calm, quiet home with a maximum of two adults and few visitors.

Potential owners should be willing to make multiple visits to Dogs Trust Shoreham to get to know Freya

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: "Freya has a few worries about the world and so will need experienced owners who can dedicate lots of their time to continuing her training.

"Typical of her terrier traits, Freya has an independent side and is happy to do her own thing. However, once she gets to know her new owner, she will enjoy a gentle fuss.

"Freya has a big love for toys, investigating on her walks and settling down with a long-lasting chew."

Freya cannot live with cats or dogs and it is essential to have a garden. She will need to be walked on her lead, in quiet areas.

The training team at Dogs Trust Shoreham can offer ongoing suppot and information.

Visit the rehoming centre, in Brighton Road, Shoreham, call 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.