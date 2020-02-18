Discount card launched for carers in West Sussex

Carers are set to benefit from a new discount card launched by charity Carers Support in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

Families, friends and neighbours who are acting as unpaid carers will be able to benefit from a range of discounts at local businesses and services thanks to the launch of the new Carer Discount Card.

The discount card has been created to help promote the health and wellbeing of carers; with financial discounts at more than 70 businesses across the county.

Participating businesses include leisure centres, spas, theatres and cafes.

Sonia Mangan, CEO of Carers Support West Sussex, said: “Our charity team of staff and local volunteers hear from more than 1,000 carers per month about how tough it can be to be a carer.

"The work they do for others is truly a selfless act, especially when you take into account the potential financial burden that many experience. Recognising this, we wanted to offer these carers something that will help to reduce some of the pressure.

"Reducing costs or simply by making it easier for them to access services that can work to reduce their stress levels or provide some much-needed respite from their carer work.”

She added: “We are grateful to those businesses that have already signed up to support the Carer Discount Card and hope that many more will be encouraged to do so over the coming months. Our thanks also to West Sussex County Council for their support in getting this concept off the ground. We’ve no doubt that the Carer Discount Card will be a much-loved addition for carers across the region.”

If you are an unpaid carer in West Sussex and would like to apply for this card, contact Carers Support.

If you are a carer or know of a carer that may benefit from the support of Carers Support West Sussex please contact the charity on 0300 028 8888.

To find out more about the scheme and participating busniesses in your area, visit: www.carerssupport.org.uk/carerdiscount/