Diabetic Worthing man who went missing has been found

Police were concerned for a diabetic Worthing man who went missing.

Shane Morris, 57, was last seen at about 5pm on Friday (12 July) in West Way, Lancing.

Sussex Police

Police said he could often be found around Worthing where he lives and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey cargo trousers and carrying a Sports Direct bag.

Detective Sergeant Kate Witt said: "This is out of character for Shane who when he goes out at night normally returns home the following morning. We are concerned as he suffers from diabetes and other medical issues. Anyone who has seen Shane is asked to dial 999 quoting serial 1195 of 12/07."

Police said he was found on Saturday night.