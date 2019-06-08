Diabetic Littlehampton mum set to help break world record at Swansea Half Marathon

A paediatric diabetes dietitian from Littlehampton with Type 1 diabetes is getting set to break a world record at this year’s JCP Swansea Half Marathon.

Wendy Frost, who works at Worthing Hospital, hopes to help Diabetes UK break the record for the number of people with Type 1 diabetes to complete a half marathon together on Sunday, June 23.

Wendy Frost is set to help break a world record for Diabetes UK

Diabetes UK set the record last year with a team of 69 runners and hopes to break the record again this year.

Mum-of-two Wendy said: “It was quite a shock when I was diagnosed with the condition. I had been working in this area of healthcare for many years, but did not expect to develop it myself. Diabetes affects every aspect of my life.

“The nature of my work means I see children and families with diabetes at diagnosis and in clinic to support them with carbohydrate counting and managing to balance their diet and sport with insulin and food. In my free time I coach triathlon for a Tuff Fitty triathlon club.

“I regularly take part in sporting events and thought it would be good to be part of something special like this. It sends out a really positive message for everyone living with Type 1. I’m really looking forward to breaking the record!”

Physical exercise can impact blood glucose levels, meaning people who have Type 1 diabetes must manage their insulin before, during and after exercise.

Jill Steaton, head of Diabetes UK South East, said: “Wendy is a true inspiration. Her attitude towards enjoying exercise with Type 1 diabetes is a fantastic message to others with the condition.

“This is not just about breaking a record: we hope to inspire others and create a community of individuals, like Wendy, who understand the challenges of life with Type 1 diabetes and can support each other.”

The idea to set a world record came from Diabetes UK volunteer Paul Coker, from Ferndale in South Wales. In 2017, Paul celebrated his 40th anniversary of living with Type 1 diabetes by completing 40 half marathons across the globe, finishing at the race in Swansea.

Paul is passionate about encouraging others with Type 1 diabetes to enjoy exercise, and that with the right attitude and support, anything is possible.

Diabetes UK still has charity places remaining, which are open to everyone. For more information, visit www.diabetes.org.uk/get_involved/fundraising-events/swansea-half-marathon