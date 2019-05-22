Derelict Bognor property transformed into homes for families in need

A derelict property in Bognor, which had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour, has been transformed into four flats for families in need after the council took enforcement action against its owners.

The two-bedroom flat and commercial unit in London Road, Bognor, which had been empty since 2010, has been refurbished and extended into four, self-contained flats.

Before and after: a derelict Bognor home has been renovated

These will now be let out to families in need by Arun District Council’s Housing Options Team.

A council spokesman said the property had been causing ‘ongoing concerns for the community’.

The council received a number of complaints from the public due to its poor condition, the spokesman said.

There were also numerous calls to the police due to the anti-social behaviour the property attracted, as well as continued unauthorised access from drug users, the spokesman said.

The council said: “Despite many attempts to engage informally with the previous owner to encourage them to begin work on the property, negotiations proved unsuccessful.

“No progress was made to improve conditions, make the property safe and bring it back into habitable use within a reasonable amount of time.

“Therefore the council’s Empty Homes Officer took formal enforcement action.”

In August 2016, an Improvement Notice under the Housing Act 2004 was served on the legal owners, the spokesman said.

The property was sold to a company who began the extensive renovations to create four, separate self-contained flats.

The renovations are now complete.

The spokesman said: “These homes will now be occupied by local people in housing need.”

Anyone who knows of an empty property or requires financial assistance on an empty property should contact Helen Stevens, Empty Homes Officer at Arun District Council, by calling 01903 737788 or emailing helen.stevens@arun.gov.uk

Visit www.arun.gov.uk/empty-properties for more information.

