The site of the Joyful Whippet, in Steepdown Road, will become six houses, after planning approval for the development of the site was given this summer.

The pub has been empty since it closed in May 2020.

It will now make way for a terrace of four four-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom chalet bungalows.

The demolition of the former Joyful Whippet pub in Sompting began this week. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The plans, from Aaliyah Developments, have been with the council in one form or another since 2017, while the applicant worked with officers to come up with something suitable.

They have been amended since the original submission, which was for a block of six flats and four detached houses.

At the time of permission being granted, Paul Mansfield (Con, Cokeham) said it was ‘a very sad day’ to lose the pub – which he described as ‘the secret location of the Sompting treacle mines’ – but pointed out that it had ‘declined’ over the the last few years.

While several councillors shared fond memories of the place, there were no planning reasons to turn down the application.