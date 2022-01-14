Demolition of 10 Ford Prison buildings can go ahead say planners

The Ford Road prison notified Arun District Council of its plan to remove the 10 single storey wooden accommodation billets dating back to about the 1940s.

A brick building currently used as a multi-faith centre will also be demolished.

The dates given for the work are from January 3 to February 28, 2022.

Plans to demolish 10 accommodation billets at Ford Prison raised no objections

The form before planners said the buildings do not meet fire regulations, they are single skin and are no longer fit for purpose.

“A view to refurbish was considered but found to be costly and not practicable,” it said.

Arun planners said the information provided on the work was sufficient and that the works would not result in ‘significant nuisance impacts in terms of noise, vibration and air quality (dust) pollution to nearby residential occupants’.

“On the basis of the temporary nature of the works and the detached nature of the buildings it is not considered that the works will result in significant environmental effects,” they said.

HAVE YOU READ? Pagham could have up to 106 more homes

Plans to house 120 inmates were recently revealed, including two two-storey blocks at the Ford Road prison along with an extension to the car park to add 80 spaces, storage facilities and an office, all within the existing perimeter fence.

That application said one block would be on the site of a current house block which is the subject of another future planning application for demolition.