Daughter’s heartbreaking appeal for missing Sussex father and brother to come home

A daughter has made a heartbreaking appeal to find her father and brother who have been missing in Spain since April.

Daniel and Liam Poole travelled to Malaga, Spain, on March 31, and last made contact with their family on April 1.

They hired a car when they got to Malaga but it has not been returned to the car hire firm, police said. They also left their luggage in the hotel they were staying at.

Lauryn, daughter and sister of the missing Burgess Hill men, has now bravely appealed for anyone with information on the pair to come forward.

She said: “We just all had that family life that everyone wanted and now it’s gone to we’re here and we’re missing them.

“Nothing is the same anymore. They’re not just two people that have gone missing. That’s my dad and that’s my brother and they’re people that we adore and love.

Lauryn with her dad Daniel, who has been missing in Spain since April. Picture: Sussex Police

“Just anything would mean so much to us. Someone must know something.

“If there’s anybody out there who knows my dad and my brother or knows anything about their trip in Spain then to just come forward and let us know.”

READ MORE: Burgess Hill family urges father and son in Spain to get in touch following police appeal

Fresh appeal to find Burgess Hill father and son missing in Spain

That’s my dad and that’s my brother and they’re people that we adore and love. Lauryn Poole

Liam’s mum, Lisa, said her son’s disappearance ‘consumes every waking hour of my day and every day I hope and pray for news’.

She added: “He has been missing for nearly three months now and this is such a long time not to speak to someone who has been a big part of your life.

“As time goes on, hope begins to fade. Someone must know something to give us the answers we desperately need.

“He is desperately missed by all of the family and all we are asking is if anyone knows anything to get in contact with the police.”

Father and son, Daniel and Liam Poole, last made contact with their family on April 1. Picture: Sussex Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Sussex Police on 101 quoting Operation Pheasant.

If anyone sees either Daniel or Liam, please dial 999 immediately.

READ MORE: Fears missing Burgess Hill father and son ‘may have come to harm’ in Spain

These are Sussex’s missing people – can you help?