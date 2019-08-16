Dame Julie Walters opens women's charity centre in Bognor

Four-time Bafta-winning star Dame Julie Walters officially opened My Sister's House's new centre in Bognor Regis this afternoon (Friday).

My Sister's House CIC Women's Centre, which was celebrating its fifth anniversary, works across West Sussex, helping women and girls with 'multiple disadvantages' and problems including violence, abuse, poverty and mental health.

My Sisters' House CIC Women's Centre in London Road, Bognor Regis, celebrated their 5th anniversary with Dame Julie Walters DBE officially opening their new centre building. Photo: Sarah Standing

Women's Aid patron Dame Julie Walters spoke to the Observer after opening the charities' new centre.

She said: "I feel privileged to open this centre.

"It is wonderful work that they do here. We are very lucky to have it here in West Sussex.

"It feels very special."

Dame Julie Walters DBE and Julie Budge, founder and CEO of My Sisters' House. Photo: Sarah Standing

Julie said she received the invitation to visit the centre in the form of a letter from the charity's CEO and founder Julie Budge, who said that everyone was 'spellbound' by the special guest appearance.

She added: "To have had the honour of Julie being here is just awesome and makes the day extra special. We have had the most exciting day.

"Being able to introduce Julie to all my staff and the team was a lovely treat for them. It was a very special day."

More to follow.