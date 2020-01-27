Could ‘chat benches’ be the secret to tackling loneliness in Worthing?

Two Worthing councillors are calling for a chat bench scheme to be set up to help tackle loneliness and isolation.

Lib Dem councillors Martin McCabe and Bob Smytherman have submitted a council motion calling on Worthing to start its own version of the scheme, which has become popular across the UK.

Martin said: “Chat Benches are a simple idea that can encourage us to break down barriers and say hello. Loneliness is one of the biggest problems we have in society.

“There are people out there who feel invisible. And our British reserve can sometimes get in the way. I think this is a nice way of letting people know you’re open to a chat. And the cost is tiny.”

“We’ve been setting up our makeshift Chat Bench around Worthing and the response has been great. People love the idea.

“We hope all councillors support us and that Chat Benches come to Worthing.”