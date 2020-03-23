Coronavirus: Timpson to close all its Sussex stores

Timpson has become the latest retailer to close all its stores in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Timpson, the chief executive of Timpson, announced the company’s 2,150 stores will closed on Monday (March 23).

Timpson will be closing all its stores on Monday. Pic Steve Robards

In a tweet, he said: “We are temporarily closing all our 2,150 shops by Monday March 23rd at 5pm and going in to hibernation.

“We hope it won’t be for too long. “All our wonderful colleagues will remain on full pay, and will look forward to seeing you when we re-open. Thank you.”

Timpson has a number of stores located across Sussex.