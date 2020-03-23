Coronavirus: Sussex children’s charity launches emergency appeal

An emergency appeal has been launched by Sussex-based children’s charity Action Medical Researchl following the cancellation of many of its annual fundraising events.

The charity, which is bsed in Horsham, raises funds for vital research to help poorly babies and young children.

The organisation has had to cancel or postpone a number of fundraising events across the UK, including Davina McCall’s annual bike ride in Sussex.

Fundraising director Lewis Coghlin said: “So many organisations and businesses are having to brace themselves during these unprecedented times, and Action is no different.

“Action isn’t a very big charity - few people have heard of us - and so this will likely have a big impact on our work this year.”

The emergency appeal aims to raise £220,000 - the cost of a single research project.

Chief executive Julie Buckler added: “Our ability to fund this vital research relies entirely on voluntary support.

“And much of our income comes from events that people take part in. With so many of these events now having to be cancelled, we know we have a big gap to fill, urgently. And so we need your help now more than ever.”

See http://www.action.org.uk/EmergencyAppeal

A dedicated web page has been set up to update supporters with what’s happening with events (https://action.org.uk/events/events-update).

Meanwhile, as part of the campoaign, the charity has also launched #StuckAtHomeSelfies.

Many of the babies, children and families who benefit from the vital research that Action helps fund are sadly used to self-isolating.

But for the majority of the population, this is a new and worrying way of living.

“We are living in unprecedented times”, says Lewis. “We’re all concerned and doing our best to keep loved ones safe.

“Action has launched the ‘Stuck At Home Selfie’ idea to help bring individuals and families together during this unsettling time. We hope it will help provide a lighter-hearted moment during such a serious situation.”

Supporters are encouraged to post selfies of themselves on social media using the hashtag #StuckAtHomeSelfie. They can also tag @actionmedres.

Anyone wanting to make a donation to Action Medical Research there can also donate £3 by texting FIGHT to 70450.

Action Medical Research been funding medical breakthroughs since it began in 1952 including helping to introduce the first polio vaccines in the UK, developing the use of ultrasound in pregnancy and testing the rubella vaccine.