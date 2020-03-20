Coronavirus: Sussex cafés, pubs, bars and restaurants ordered to close as Boris Johnson addresses nation

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told cafés, bars, pubs and restaurants to close ‘as soon as they possibly can’ as he announced the government’s latest measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In his daily address to the nation, Mr Johnson said all venues should close tonight and ‘not reopen tomorrow’.

Boris Johnson gives a press conference about the ongoing situation with the coronavirus (Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

They can still operate as takeaways, he added.

In his speech he urged people not to go out tonight: “We want you to stay at home and protect the NHS and save lives.”

Mr Johnson said nightclubs, theatres, cinemas and gyms should also close.

The Prime Minister said the government was ‘strengthening the measures’ announced earlier this week.

After Mr Johnson’s announcement, chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government would pay 80 per cent of wages for employees not working, up to £2,500 a month.

He also said he would be deferring VAT payments for all businesses until the end of June.