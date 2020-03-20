Coronavirus: Arundel company travels miles to deliver milk for newborn baby in need

Staff at an Arundel company travelled miles to come to the rescue of a mother who found herself with no milk for her newborn baby.

Due to shortages sparked by coronavirus panic buying, the mum from Eastbourne – who wishes to remain anonymous – grew desperate when she realised she had almost run out of the specialised anti-reflux milk she needs for her three-month-old girl.

The 25-year-old mother, who is currently self-isolating, said: “It was an absolute nightmare to get hold of. It’s hard to get anyway, we couldn’t find it anywhere.

“I don’t care if I go without as long as my little girl has got her milk.”

She put out a plea on social media, and on Wednesday (march 18) she was contacted by a company called AP Security, based in Arundel, West Sussex, who sprung into action.

Diane Mulkeirins, a director at AP Security, said: “We saw somebody needed baby milk so I put out a message to my own operations team because some of them have young babies. One of the mums came up trumps.”

One of the drivers travelled to Lancing to pick the milk up and transferred it to another in Brighton.

Then another team drove to pick it up from Brighton and deliver it to the family in Eastbourne.

“I could see she was choked up,” Diane said, “They offered us money but we refused it. They gave us a thank you card.”

The mother said: “I was so relieved.

“I’m so grateful for them, it’s nice to know there are people out there who do care.”

She said people who were buying things they didn’t need were ‘selfish’.

“I have seen people selling milk online for double the price, when they don’t even need it,” she said.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, AP Security has given up one of its cars and is voluntarily transferring much-needed supplies across Sussex, including paracetamol, disinfectant, and even calpol.

The teams are kitted out with sanitised shoe coverings, masks, and gloves to deliver items to those in need – whether they are self-isolating or in a vulnerable group.

Diane said: “We thought we would give back to the community. We needed to do something.

“I’m really proud of my team. They have got big hearts. They are the real deal.

“We have got mental health champions and we recognise this is impacting people, not just physical health but mental health. If anyone needs help we are there.”

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the company has written to the Government to be recognised in the key workers’ status for its security work.

