Cookery course for male carers comes to West Sussex

Male carers are invited to join a cookery course with Community Chef, supported by Carer Support West Sussex.

Whether a beginner or confident cook, men who care for a family member or friend in West Sussex can learn new skills in the kitchen with the Man with a Pan initiative.

Man with a Pan is a five-week hands-on cookery course for men

The five-week course is being trialled at Barnham Community Hall, on Wednesdays from 10.45am to 2pm, starting on March 4.

Robin Van Creveld, founder of Community Chef, said: “We are looking forward to running our award-winning Man with a Pan courses in West Sussex.

“It’s a great opportunity to learn how to cook, socialise and eat delicious food in a friendly and supportive environment.”

Although open to all, the course is aimed at older men who care for a family member or friend, full or part-time, to give them an opportunity to get creative in the kitchen, meet new people, have fun, gain confidence and eat together.

Sonia Mangan, chief executive of Carers Support West Sussex, said: “This is a great opportunity for carers who are men to improve their nutritional knowledge, which is vital in being a carer and taking care of themselves.

“The beauty of this course is the skills learned can be used to benefit both carer and cared for. It also allows those who attend to have some time away from being a carer, meet new friends living in their locality, so real friendships can form, and have a little bit of time just for themselves.”

The course will arm male carers with new skills and a host of delicious, stress-free, affordable and healthy meals, all in a fun and supportive environment.

Former students say the course helped with the social aspect, as being a carer can mean less opportunities to engage with others, the risk of a more insular existence and a likelihood of becoming set in your ways.

Barnham Community Hall, in Yapton Road, Barnham, has benefited from a grant for anti-loneliness activities like Man with a Pan.

A spokesman said: “Barnham Community Hall is run by the newly-formed Barnham and Eastergate Community Trust and has benefited hugely from the anti-loneliness grant.

“The facility is designed to provide a much-needed hub for our immediate community, with the aim being to improve the mental health and wellbeing of those that get involved in our wide range of activities.

“We think that Man with a Pan is a superb initiative and we’re glad to be supporting it.”

Pre-booking is essential. The full course is priced at £10 per person, to include all ingredients and equipment. Free parking is available on site.

Visit www.carerssupport.org.uk or call 0300 0288888.