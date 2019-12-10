Collapsed Yapton crossing to close for three weeks

A footpath crossing in Yapton has collapsed and will be closed for up to three weeks.

Yapton Parish Council has advised residents that the crossing will be closed to allow for repairs by Network Rail.

Its post on Twitter read: "Yapton footpath 326 will be closed for up to 21 days from December 6.

"This is to allow Network Rail to undertake the renewal of the rotten staircases that have collapsed at Jacob's Ladder Footpath Crossing."

In its temporary closure notice, West Sussex County Council said the path closure is 'necessary to protect public safety'.

It added: "Unfortunately there are no alternative routes available using the public rights of way network."