Coach driver's dodgy singing in Worthing becomes a social media hit

A coach driver's questionable singing in Worthing has become a surprise social media hit.

@jemorrhoids posted a video of the driver on Twitter on April 26. Simply entitled 'Worthing is mental', the tweet has been watched nearly 10,000 times since being uploaded.

The video begins with the Snap Map - a Snapchat function which allows people to search for public pictures and videos tagged to a certain area by the app's users.

It then cuts to the video in question, seemingly posted by a coach driver near Teville Road and Worthing railway station.

With the Heart Breakfast show blaring in an apparently empty coach, he attempted to sing along to some top 40 tunes, including Lost Without You by Freya Ridings.

Despite his enthusiasm, his falsetto will not be giving Justin Timberlake sleepless nights any time soon.

The coach driver filmed himself singing his heart out in Worthing on the social media platform Snapchat. Picture: @jemorrhoids/Twitter

