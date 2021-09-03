The charity, an NCT initiative providing essential items for mothers and children in need across Chichester and Arun, was on a mission to our provide items to Sussex Aid For Refugees.

In two days, volunteers collected 170 bags of clothes, 150 baby toiletry packs and 10 massive boxes of toys.

The dedicated baby bank volunteers worked 12-hour days, EcoSwap CIC in Bognor Regis provided loads of toys and supplied a drop off point, and the Angmering Made With Love crochet, sewing and knitting group made 100 washbags in 24 hours, provided beautiful blankets and helped pack bags.

Morrisons Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn and colleagues Sarah, Corinne and Darren helped sort donations

Morrisons Littlehampton community champion Alison Whitburn and colleagues also helped out with sorting, and the Worthing store’s community champion, Joanne Easey, organised two trolleys full of donations.

Little Bundles Baby Bank Chichester & Arun said: “We cannot say a big enough thank you to all the volunteers who’ve helped.

“Secondly, a huge, huge thank you to everyone who has donated online and in person. You guys really smashed it.

“We know lots of community groups have done collections for too, it’s fantastic thanks. What a community effort. We are so proud to support this cause.”

The charity was inundated with smaller sizes of the clothing requested and was happily full for newborns by the end of day one.

A further appeal was put out for sleepsuits, vests and pyjamas for boys and girls, as the team was desperate to hit its target of 150 bundles to support the refugee welfare response.

Supporters can still donate via the Amazon wishlist, as the charity restocks to be ready for the influx of big referrals once families are resettled.