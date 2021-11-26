Christmas lights and events set to wow shoppers in Worthing, Arundel and Littlehampton

A previous festive period in Arundel - which will again be looking lovely for the run-up to Christmas

In Worthing, led by Time for Worthing (TfW), key organisations are working together to bring a co-ordinated approach to Christmas.

The Christmas in Worthing campaign has launched, featuring posters in car parks and digital ads at bus stops plus a campaign on social media promoting the town to residents and visitors alike.

The town’s calendar is looking jam-packed with seasonal fun for all ages and there’s a host of festive experiences, including the return of the popular panto, The Beauty & the Beast, plus ice skating, wreath making workshops, the East Beach Christmas Market, a Colonnade House pop-up Christmas shop and much more. For details see timeforworthing.uk/whats-on/

Last week's lights switch-on in Littlehampton / Picture: Derek Martin Photography

Meanwhile the one-day ‘Arundel by Candlelight’ event has transformed into ‘Arundel at Christmas’, a new programme of smaller events and initiatives that can be enjoyed throughout December.

Have you picked up this week's Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette? Free inside is a 16-page Christmas magazine full of features and ideas to help you in the run-up to the festive period.

Whether it’s shopping for that perfect gift, stocking up on foodie treats or celebrating over a glass of Sussex fizz with friends and family, the historic town provides the perfect backdrop to enjoy the festive season.

With its fairytale Castle, famous Cathedral, real Christmas trees decorated with white lights adorning shops and houses and a traditional tall Christmas tree shining brightly in the Town Square, Arundel is the perfect festive destination.

There's lots planned in Worthing this festive season

You can soak up the special atmosphere while shopping at the Arundel Farmers’ market and Christmas market for seasonal gifts. Stroll around town at the weekends when festive pop-up street entertainment, brass bands and local choirs will entertain you.

Enjoy a historic Christmas themed tour of Arundel, attend a craft or wreath-making workshop, and of course don’t forget a visit to Santa’s grotto.

From independent shops, art galleries and antiques centres to seasonal menus at the restaurants, bars and cafes – you can be sure to eat, drink, shop and be merry.

‘Arundel at Christmas’ is organised by Arundel Chamber of Commerce and Visit Arundel and supported by businesses, attractions, and community groups.

See visit www.visitarundel.co.uk or the Arundel at Christmas Facebook page for more information.

Littlehampton’s Christmas lights have transformed the town into a winter wonderland.

The lights were switched on last week in a scheme arranged by the Town Council and traders and sponsored by Churchill Retirement Living.

The town is well worth a visit for its variety of shops in a setting that’s ideal for those shoppers who are not so keen on the big cities and chain stores.

There are many other towns and villages around West Sussex also well worth a visit by festive shoppers too – Shoreham, Lancing and Rustington to name but a few.