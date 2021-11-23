The light switch on and the upcoming festive events are all part of the Christmas in Worthing campaign which is run by Time for Worthing, a collaboration between Worthing Borough Council, the Town Centre Initiative (TCI), and community organisations.

The aim is to support the local economy and welcome visitors to Worthing over the festive period.

The light switch on was just the beginning of the festivities. Next weekend sees the opening of the Snow and Pebble, a pop-up Alpine lodge situated in Montague Place, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to experience authentic French and Austrian foods.

Worthing Christmas tree switch on. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Seb Lee-Delisle will be back to present his Laser Light City show in the week before Christmas.

The TCI has also launched a new Worthing gift card which recipients can use at over 60 shops, restaurants, cafés and leisure facilities.

Worthing’s toy soldier and Christmas tree trail is back and there will be prizes for collecting the names of all the large figurines.

Worthing Borough Council will be providing free parking for Christmas shoppers on two Saturdays, December 11 and 18, at the Buckingham Road multi-storey car park.

Worthing Pantomime's Sapphire Elia and Jai McDowall with local resident Dawn Burton and Adrian Smith. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

Covid meant a lot of well-loved events were unable to take place during last year’s festive period, but this year people can expect to see the pop-up ice rink return to Steyne Gardens, the Beauty and the Beast pantomime, and the annual winter pop-up shop at Colonnade House, which features free festive decoration-making workshops.

Sam Whittington, chair of the Worthing TCI and member of Time for Worthing, said: “We’re thrilled to have so many local businesses on board for the Worthing gift card, which will make the perfect Christmas present. It’s a great way to encourage people to shop local and support the high street.”

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “After a challenging time for many, we wanted to ensure the year ends with some festive cheer.