Children created Christmas decorations for Angmering railway station

Creative schoolchildren have made some lovely Christmas decorations for Angmering railway station, bringing welcome festive cheer for train passengers.

The Friends of Angmering Station work with Southern on a number of projects, including a wildlife haven and platform garden.

Children from Georgian Gardens Primary School in Rustington with Christmas decorations they made for Angmering Railway Station

Georgian Gardens Primary School in Rustington held several art workshops, where children created decorations for the Christmas tree at the station, as well as Batik wall decorations using stained glass windows as their inspiration.

Deirdre Carolin, Friends chairman and a teacher at Georgian Gardens Primary School, said: “The school is fully committed to involvement in community projects and are proud to be part of the Friends of Angmering Station.

“Many of the children and their families are regular passengers and love to see their artwork showcased in the booking office and along the platform.”

Rustington Community Primary School and Summerlea CP School also joined in the tree dressing.

Rowena Tyler, Sussex Community Rail Partnership line officer for Arun Valley, said: “The Friends of Angmering Station are fantastic station partners and work alongside the staff at the station, Sharon, Kevin, Regan and Wayne, to really enhance the experience for customers.”

The Christmas tree was donated by Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre.

Robert Walker, Southern’s west coast area manager, said: “Georgian Gardens Primary School pupils have brought festive cheer to our station with their wonderful decorations, which have drawn much praise from passengers and station staff.”