Chichester's Unity sculpture being removed due to vandalism

The steel sculpture was created as a tribute to key workers, and is engraved with job titles of key workers. Created by Sidlesham sculptor John Gillespie, it was situated on East street, Chichester and consisted of a woman sitting on a bench.

Statue honouring key workers to appear in Chichester

John Gillespie said: "I'm just disappointed, for that to occur its just pointless really"

John Gillespie (pictured) with his sculpture Unity

This is the second time the sculpture has been damaged and this time the damage is worse and the restoration will result in a month long absence from East Street.

John is unrelenting however, and has devised a plan and has called on the community to help.

Speaking earlier, John said: "To prevent further incidents of vandalism I have decided to fill her up with stone. I would like Chichester residents and keyworkers to grab a stone from your garden, about the size of a golf ball and write or paint your name on it and drop it in one of the collection points."