Chichester's popular East Street sculpture removed due to vandalism
The Sculpture, Unity, has been taken to be repaired after getting on the receiving end of vandalism for the second time
The steel sculpture was created as a tribute to key workers, and is engraved with job titles of key workers. Created by Sidlesham sculptor John Gillespie, it was situated on East street, Chichester and consisted of a woman sitting on a bench.
Statue honouring key workers to appear in Chichester
John Gillespie said: "I'm just disappointed, for that to occur its just pointless really"
This is the second time the sculpture has been damaged and this time the damage is worse and the restoration will result in a month long absence from East Street.
John is unrelenting however, and has devised a plan and has called on the community to help.
Speaking earlier, John said: "To prevent further incidents of vandalism I have decided to fill her up with stone. I would like Chichester residents and keyworkers to grab a stone from your garden, about the size of a golf ball and write or paint your name on it and drop it in one of the collection points."
To help bring Unity back to East street one can drop painted stones off to 5th Chichester Scout Hut, Whyke Road, Chichester PO19 8HS or 12th Chichester Scout Hut, Sherborne Road PO19 3AB