In an extensive survey by GAP with 11 variables including schools per capita, crime rate and average birth rate, the West Sussex city finished ahead of Cambridge and Oxford and beat nearby Brighton and Portsmouth by 54 and 47 places respectively.

The extensive survey analysed each UK city by the number of: primary schools, parks to in, hospitals to offer care, the average birth rate so you know your little one will have lots of friends and the area crime rate.

Chichester named ahead of Cambridge and Oxford as one of the best cities in the UK for raising a child

The top ten cities to raise children are:

1 - Armagh

2 - Wells

3 - Bangor

4 - Westminster

5 - Chichester

6 - Ripon

7 - Lichfield

8 - Perth

9 - Stirling

10 - Bath

Chichester beat prestigious university cities Cambridge and Oxford that finished in 11th and 14th place.