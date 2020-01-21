Celebrity Antiques Road Trip comes to Sussex for episode 14 of the ninth series, screening on TV this week.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi and Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq join experts Charles Hanson and Tim Medhurst on the hit BBC programme on Thursday, January 23, at 7pm.

Their road trip takes in the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, Sussex Cricket’s County Ground in Hove, Lewes, Burgess Hill, Hassocks, Steyning, Shoreham and Worthing, as the two teams set out with £400 and a classic car to find antique bargains and make the biggest profit by selling them at auction, raising money for BBC’s Children in Need.

Charles is determined to impress Shappi but will a fishy buy make them flounder at the North London auction?

Meanwhile, Konnie is put through her paces with some tough haggling for an arts and crafts oak armchair.

They will be seen travelling in a Morris Minor and a 1956 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud as they hunt for hidden gems.

This series, which launched in October, features the widest selection of antiques yet on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

John Redshaw, series producer at STV Productions, said: “It’s always exciting to hit the road with a new set of celebrities and this series is no exception.

“Some of the more profitable buys include a 200-year-old love letter illustrated with watercolour images, spotted by Robert Llewellyn, which achieves a pretty penny at auction.

“The discovery of a Chinese Ming dynasty terracotta figure really bolsters Steve Brown’s profits and the prize for the most unlikely item goes to Gemma Oaten, who buys a life-size donkey, which proves to be no one-trick pony as the profits gallop in.”