Celebrating our community at the Best of Sussex awards

Outstanding charities, community groups and individuals will be celebrated at the inaugural Best of Sussex Community Awards in December.

The awards, run by this newspaper in association with the Sussex Masonic Charity Foundation, will shine a spotlight on the amazing contribution of community heroes in our region.

The event will highlight those going that extra mile for their community, schools making a real difference, and individual achievements from emergency service heroes and top volunteers.

Michael Harris, chairman of the Sussex Masonic Charity Foundation, said: “The Sussex Freemasons feel it’s very important as members of the public to be involved with our local community.

“We are all aware of the need for charitable giving and it is an honour to have the opportunity to sponsor the Best of Sussex Community Awards.”

The awards will be held on Sunday, December 8 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, where those shortlisted for awards will enjoy a drinks reception, afternoon tea, an awards ceremony followed by a flight on the British Airways i360. The Hilton Brighton Metropole is sponsoring the drinks reception, and solicitors DMH Stallard is providing tickets for the i360.

The public is invited to nominate extraordinary charities, organisations and community heroes to be recognised for their work in Sussex.

The categories will include: Business in the community; Volunteer of the Year; Fundraiser of the Year; School of the Year; Personal Achievement; Carer of the Year; Emergency Services Hero; Sporting Star; Spirit of Youth; Best Community Organisation (sponsored by the HR Department); Charity of the Year; Local Hero; and Overall Achiever (sponsored by Sussex Masonic Charity Foundation).

Editorial Director of JPIMedia’s Sussex titles Gary Shipton said: “This newspaper is proud to shine a light on the charities, businesses, community groups and individuals who make an enormous contribution to our communities here in Sussex.

“That’s why we’re launching the inaugural Best of Sussex Community Awards, to celebrate and share the heartwarming stories of those making a real difference in their local area.”

To find out more about the awards and for information on how to nominate a community hero, contact: helen.watt@jpimedia.co.uk

To nominate a person or organisation for an award, click here.