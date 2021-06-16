Celebrate Sussex Day by exploring the leisure opportunities West Sussex has to offer

Pre-Covid, the tourism industry in West Sussex was worth over £2.1 billion to the local economy directly employing over 38,000 people. The EWS Partnership is working hard to help businesses get back on their feet and is using #SussexDay to shine a light on what’s on offer this summer in West Sussex.

Some innovative local businesses are holding events today such as The Artisan Bakehouse near Horsham, which is holding a pastry making class with internationally renowned baker and author, Emmanuel Hadjiandreou and Heads Up Navigation are running an evening taster Navigation session on the South Downs.

Jo Williams, Partnership Manager at Experience West Sussex, said: “This summer it is more important than ever to support local businesses. We want to use Sussex Day to give a big shout out to all those in tourism and hospitality that have struggled over the past year and a half. Let’s get #SussexDay trending on 16 June!”

West Sussex LOOP Watersports SUS-210616-081102001

In addition, look out for the Chichester Free Fringe (16 – 18 June) part of the month-long Festival of Chichester, National Trust Standen’s ‘The Joy is in the Making’ exhibition and a delightful Children’s Animal Safari Trail in Henfield. For something spookier, try Arundel Walking Tours and learn about ‘Arundel – the dark side’ and discover the ghostly goings on and murderous tales of the past in this historic town.

New attractions in West Sussex this year include Sky Park Farm in West Harting, inviting visitors to experience life on a real working deer farm as well as café, gift shop and children’s playground.

The LOOP Watersports has a great range of watersports tuition and equipment hire in all new premises in Littlehampton and Riverside has bike, boat and SUP hire on the River Arun. In addition, Fins and Forks offer unique ‘Bait to Plate’ experiences on the Sompting Estate, in the heart of the South Downs.

Learn more about what’s available to visit in the area on the EWS website. Fancy a glass of Sussex sparkling wine? Find out where to go to enjoy tours and tastings in the best of West Sussex vineyards. Explore the county’s National Trust Properties, see suggestions for great garden visits, watersports adventures and much, much more.

West Sussex Arundel Castle SUS-210616-081052001

And don’t forget our delicious local produce. Our county is bursting with foodie opportunities, from fresh seafood on the coast to charming village Inns, you’ll find plenty to tempt. Gift inspiration can be found on the Shop Sussex area of the website as well.

If you are a local tourism or hospitality business and would like to join Experience West Sussex, participate in their marketing activities, receive industry support and sign up your business for a free web listing, please email [email protected]

See also: Read all about the county in our special Sussex Day feature